Restaurant that brought Cajun cuisine to Toronto shuts down after almost 40 years

A Toronto restaurant that's been in business for 37 years has announced that they have closed their doors, saying "COVID-19 has forced our hand."

Southern Accent was located in Mirvish Village for 34 years, but moved to College Street to make way for the demolition of Honest Ed's and the surrounding area.

The restaurant arguably brought Cajun and Creole cooking to Toronto, and was certainly a shining representation of the cuisine in this city. They had taken their 1940s red walnut bar with them when they moved, reinstalling it in the new space.

"This year was the first time I felt we were turning the corner," co-owner Frances Wood says in the closing announcement. "Business was improving and the staff in the kitchen and the front were in sync. Then COVID-19 happened. You just never know what's around the corner. Now, once again, the bar goes back in storage along with our decor."

The announcement thanks staff and customers for happy memories, including parties, weddings, proposals, celebrity sightings, trips to New Orleans and their stuffed mascot Doug the Dog. Over the years the restaurant supported the Hurricane Katrina disaster and published two cookbooks.

"Who knows, someday there may be a rebirth of Southern Accent with the bar in tow and someone else at the helm," says Wood. "If so, we'll be there to help if called upon."