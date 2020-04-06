This is why one popular Chinese restaurant in Toronto decided to shut down for now

Restaurants in Toronto staying open for takeout and delivery have been an important part of keeping food options diverse and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can hardly blame them when they choose to follow the lead of so many others and close temporarily.

Chinese restaurant Yueh Tung made the difficult decision to close on March 29, posting a heartfelt letter to social media.

"We are completely committed to doing the right thing for our staff, our customers and our community," reads the letter, signed by the Liu family that runs the restaurant.

"That commitment has guided everything we have done over the last few weeks and it will continue to guide everything we do moving forward."

The letter continues, "At this time, our employees have decided they feel more comfortable staying home and would like to spend this time with their families. We respect and support this decision."

According to Jeanette Liu, the restaurant may reopen. "Our team no longer felt comfortable working the front lines," she says. "We told them at the very beginning if any members of our team decided they no longer wanted to stay open for safety and health reasons we would honour that decision."

In the meantime, they've created a series called Yueh Tung at Home, posting recipes for dishes which were requested via social media. The first recipe they've shared is for their mapo tofu.