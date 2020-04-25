Toronto's favourite vegan burger joint is back open for takeout and delivery

One of the city's most popular plant-based patties is back open during the pandemic.

Planta Burger has announced that it's re-opened its Financial District location after more than a month of closure.

If you've missed the crinkled fries, spicy buffalo cauliflower, and those mushroom- and lentil-based burgers, rejoice.

The burger outpost of the vegan brand Planta is now offering takeout from Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

They're luring customers to pick up their orders directly from the restaurant with a 20% off promo with the code TAKEOUT20.

You can also order delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Planta temporarily closed all its stores on March 16 along with most other food institutions across North America.

It appears all four of Planta's locations, including the one in South Beach, Miami, are now back in action. The Planta Queen location is delivering through their original Yorkville restaurant.