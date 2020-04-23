Toronto tech startup is hiring restaurant staff and delivering free meals to frontline workers

A Toronto-based company that normally specializes in connecting restaurants with contractors for quick equipment repairs has pivoted amid the pandemic to help not one, but two of the groups most-impacted by the ongoing state of emergency: frontline workers and hospitality industry staff.

ResQ, which counts major brands such as Tim Hortons, Swiss Chalet, Panera Bread and Milestones among its massive roster of clients, is currently using its infrastructure to send meals by the thousands to hospital workers, grocery store clerks, firefighters and other people in essential frontline jobs.

Further to that, the company has been hiring out-of-work restaurant staff to deliver these free meals.

With your help, we delivered 280+ meals to frontline workers today! Thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty, @tgwhf and @NYGH_News. And thank you to @panerabread and @TimHortons for the delicious meals. #InThisTogether https://t.co/mcGKR0cbKm pic.twitter.com/3TYwloFQJo — ResQ - Restaurant Repair Platform (@GetResQ) April 22, 2020

It's a smart initiative that benefits both restaurants on ResQ's platform, as well as professional food service workers who would otherwise be unemployed due to the widespread shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Not to mention the frontline heroes who enjoy free food from The Burger's Priest, Paramount, Freshii, iQ Food Co., The Craft and more.

They've named the program ResQ Helps, and it's all been made possible through the donations of sponsors and partner restaurants.

Shout out to new restaurant partners joining ResQ Helps as we raise funds to feed frontline heroes. Join the cause today: https://t.co/mcGKR0cbKm #InThisTogether #feedtheheroes #BeatCovidTogether pic.twitter.com/NhUK9jO3Ml — ResQ - Restaurant Repair Platform (@GetResQ) April 1, 2020

"Through our program, we have raised tens of thousands of dollars in donations to purchase thousands of meals from local restaurants which is then delivered to our frontline heroe," says ResQ founder Kuljeev Singh of the program.

These donated funds have come largely from other Toronto tech companies and venture capitalists including iNovia Capital, Polar Equity Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, iGan Partners and Golden Ventures.

Hospitals which have seen deliveries so far include North York General, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, St. Joseph's Healthcare Centre, St. Michael's Hospital, Mount Sinai, Women's College Hospital and SickKids.

Some mouthwatering Greek food from @eatgreekandco for our heroes at @SickKidsNews. Let's power more meals each day through ResQ Helps: https://t.co/4zcI9ZApQK #InThisTogether #ThankYouFrontliners pic.twitter.com/akC8GddOid — ResQ - Restaurant Repair Platform (@GetResQ) April 11, 2020

On Friday, ResQ Helps will be delivering 1,250 meals in a single day to four major hospitals and one grocery store, bringing the total number of meals delivered to date up to roughly 2,500, and they plan to deliver many more.

"We are calling on restaurant owners and donors to put up their hand and contact us through ResQHelps.com, and our team will get in touch with you immediately," says Singh of the initiative.

"We are committed to doing our part to help mobilize our local economy and fuel the restaurant industry during this challenging time."