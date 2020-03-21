A Freshii in Toronto is delivering 100 salads to people in need

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
freshii free salads toronto

You are what you eat, and what we all need to be right now is healthy, so one Freshii in Toronto is stepping up to the plate and delivering 100 free salads to those who need them most.

The task is being undertaken by Freshii in the Beaches, the idea spearheaded by a manager of three stores who had one location close due to COVID-19 concerns.

This Saturday, March 21, Freshii in the Beach is delivering over 100 salads, free of charge, to the community. Their...

Posted by The Beach Village on Thursday, March 19, 2020

"This helps keep our team working and keep our community healthy during these times," Libby Garg wrote in an email to blogTO.

The free salads were especially intended to go to the elderly and those with health conditions, and were made fresh in the Freshii kitchen in compliance with the strictest health and safety measures.

