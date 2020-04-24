Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bonne nouvelle toronto

Toronto is getting a new French-Korean patisserie for takeout desserts

A new bakery called Bonne Nouvelle is on the cusp of opening, meaning quarantine treats are about to get a lot fancier. 

The French-Korean patisserie is soft opening this Monday at 655 College Street, and though it's not the kind of launch Francis Kwon and Clara Choe were hoping for, they'll be offering pick-up services for their delicate little desserts.

Both trained in Paris, the husband-and-wife pastry chef duo have respectively worked at high-end Parisian establishments like La Liste, Patisserie Gilles Marchal, Hotel Fouquet, and Cafe Pouchkine. 

Now they'll be churning out treats like housemade matcha and bori-soba tarts, double cheesecakes, gourmet cookies, and French Madeleines that will definitely help ease the quarantine blues. 

The former home of Burro Burrito has transformed into the contactless pick-up point (for now, until they can open officially) for orders placed online. 

Since it's just the Francis and Clara working onsite, you'll be provided with a time slot to pick up your treats on either Friday or Saturday. 

It's mostly Parisian treats for now, but the couple says they'll be incorporating more Korean-inspired ingredients in the future.

When they eventually open their doors, they'll be offering things like Korean dalgona coffee, which has easily been the hottest drink trend of quarantine (hopefully a distant memory by then). 

Bonne Nouvelle

