Toronto brewery launches Stay Home beer to help raise funds for staff

What better quarantine beer is there than the can that tells you to stay at home?

The Junction brewpub Indie Alehouse, one of several Toronto breweries doing delivery in Toronto, has just launched a fun new brew called Stay Home.

The all-season pale ale, which are made with Cascade Hops, is now ready for purchase online at $3.31 a pop.

According to Indie Alehouse, $1 from every can bought will go toward their Indie Staff Fund, which was started to help support temporarily laid-off staff of the brewery.

The 5% beer has a fun design that's perfectly apropos for these social distancing times. There's also a fun detail on the bottom of the can: a printed message that says, "You are essential".

Right now, Indie is delivering beer on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays throughout Toronto for free (postal codes M2 to M9), as long as you order a minimum of 12 units.

You can also pick up some of these cute cans at their Junction bottle shop starting Monday.