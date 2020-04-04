Eat & Drink
st lawrence market toronto

Shoppers are being screened for COVID-19 before entering St. Lawrence Market

Shopping at St. Lawrence Market on a Saturday is no longer the same as it once was.

In addition to certain stores being shuttered and seating now removed or roped off, Toronto's permanent market at Jarvis and Front St. is now conducting screenings for all customers before entering.

The screenings will take place during peak times, including Saturdays at the South Market and Farmers Market. Shoppers will be asked the following: 

  • If they have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and tiredness.
  • If they have travelled outside of Canada within the past 14 days.
  • If they have been in close contact with a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The market is asking shoppers to answer these questions truthfully but if you say "yes" to any of the questions, you won't be allowed in. 

According to St. Lawrence Market spokesperson Samantha Wiles, they've only had one customers refused entry so far.

"That customer was advised not to enter the Market and was informed of Market merchants who are offering delivery options to help them get the food that they need," says Wiles.

To help practice social distancing, the market has also centralized entry to manage customer traffic. They'll also continue to limit the number of customers in the building at one time.

Physical distance markers have also been placed inside the market to remind people  not to stand too close to fellow shoppers.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

