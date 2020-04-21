35 produce delivery options in Toronto

Produce delivery in Toronto has become an essential service in Toronto, especially for those who need to stay healthy. Since many online grocery delivery stores are overwhelmed by demand, these options can both take the pressure off and support a small business at the same time.

Here are some produce delivery options in Toronto.

Produce grocery delivery

Get minimum $75 orders of produce like apples, greens, berries, herbs and much more delivered from this provider with 70 years of experience.

Next day delivery is available on orders over $35 of citrus, grapes, melons, tropical fruits, salad mix, beans, corn and much more. For every box purchased, one is donated.

Get organic produce and other items delivered from this business that's been around for nearly 20 years.

All kinds of fruits, veggies and organic produce are available from this service that's pivoted to home grocery delivery. They've got lots of other food products like meat, seafood, coffee and cheese.

This cocktail bar is now delivering produce from mushrooms, corn and beets to celeriac, cilantro and daikon radish.

This little market delivers a lot, including produce ranging from berries to pears, mixed greens, sprouts, potatoes and chard, including organic options.

Get that taste of the farmers' market you've been missing by ordering for delivery through this popular market's online platform that connects you to products from local farms and vendors.

Staple veggies, fruits and herbs along with wine, beer and other grocery items are available for delivery from this local restaurant.

A limited selection of produce essentials like limes, yams, asparagus, tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, red onions and broccoli is available when you order for delivery from this restaurant.

This office service company is now delivering fruits and veggies as well as snacks, bulk items, breakfast foods and fresh juice.

Delivery is free on orders of fruits and veg over $40, and this service also delivers dairy, eggs and bread.

Buy local produce for delivery from a virtual market run by this small farm, open Thursday to Sunday.

A delivery fee of $5 applies to minimum orders of $25 from this cafe, which has produce staples in stock as well as bread, coffee, dairy products, snacks and drinks.

This pub has transformed into a corner store delivering basic produce as well as pantry staples, lots of bar mix items and more.

Not only is this popular bar delivering takeout, beer and wine, they also have produce and other groceries available for delivery.

Get your essential produce as well as high-end products like Maldon salt, smoked salmon, local cream cheese, reed diffusers, candles and more from this dry cleaner.

Get delivery of a wide range of produce from a variety of Asian supermarkets using this app.

Order produce as well as meat, fish, eggs, dairy, poultry and pantry items online from this catering company for delivery.

Order from a tight range of produce for delivery from this Annex restaurant.

Produce boxes and kits

This service offers free delivery on orders over $50 within 24 to 48 hours and offers both a fresh essentials and dairy essentials kit.

This wholesaler is doing home delivery of fruit, veggie, juicer and mixed essentials boxes, and also allows you to purchase pay-it-forward boxes for donation.

This cafe is doing Saturday deliveries of market boxes that range in size from small (one to two people) to large (over four people).

There are a few options for produce packages available for delivery from this hospitality company.

This service delivers Summer Veggie, Earth Veggie and Big Veggie boxes within a 48-hour window.

This grocery solution delivers solo kits, snack kits, grilling kits and family kits as well as salad essentials and "bit of everything" boxes.

This Leaside spot is offering delivery of home chef necesseties and healthy snack kit produce boxes.

This service is delivering fresh fruit, veggie and combination baskets.

Get baskets of organic produce regularly delivered through this service.

Get baskets of produce or a mix of local products in a range of sizes delivered by this service.

Produce kits designed for families, salads, healthy snacks and the BBQ are all available from this wholesaler.

This company is delivering fruit and vegetable boxes in addition to their premium protein packs.

This chain restaurant is now delivering bundles of fruit, veggies and beverages, even packages designed specifically for paleo and keto diets.

Order produce packages for delivery from this restaurant chain that also offers chef kits, prepared meals, sauces and essentials like toilet paper and soap.

An essential food pack from this Korean BBQ restaurant includes a range of produce.

Proceeds from produce boxes, wellness boxes and fruit boxes from this service go towards helping those experiencing food insecurity.