Local cider company is doing home delivery and donating all profits to Toronto restaurants

Not only is a local cider company doing home delivery, they're also donating 100 per cent of their profits to Toronto restaurants right now.

Yep, you read that right. Cider company Stock & Row has teamed up with bar Locals Only to offer delivery of sweet, sweet cider, donating all profits to the staff of a Toronto bar or restaurant every week.

The company is accepting orders by email for GTA delivery of 12 cans for $42 or 24 cans for $84. The craft cider is made using 100 per cent Ontario apples, is gluten-free, and contains five grams of sugar per can.

Stock & Row is independently owned and based in Prince Edward County.

So far, they've donated profits to staff at Vatican Gift Shop and Melrose on Adelaide, and they'll be donating to Bar Poet next.

Turns out you can support local bars and restaurants the way you always have: by drinking!