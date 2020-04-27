You can now get gallons of milk tea delivered in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
milk tea delivery toronto

Milk tea is loved by many in Toronto, but could you drink it by the gallon?

Tru Bubble Tea is now offering their mik teas in bulk, packaged in gallon jugs. The jugs stay good for three days, and come with separately packaged handmade brown sugar tapioca you can add on your own. That makes about nine DIY cups of tea.

So far one satisfied customer has even made a sort of workout video featuring his own personal gallon of milk tea, and another served their jug alongside a Sunday hotpot feast.

Their Tru Milk Tea and Double Roasted Milk Tea are both available by the gallon for takeout via phone or Snappy, or delivery via F.O.D. The gallons cost $39.99 each.

You can also still get their regular teas if you don't think you're up to finishing the jug. Some other tea companies around the world have come up with the idea to sell milk tea by the gallon pre-pandemic, but this concept comes in especially handy right now.

