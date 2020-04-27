You can now get gallons of milk tea delivered in Toronto
Milk tea is loved by many in Toronto, but could you drink it by the gallon?
Tru Bubble Tea is now offering their mik teas in bulk, packaged in gallon jugs. The jugs stay good for three days, and come with separately packaged handmade brown sugar tapioca you can add on your own. That makes about nine DIY cups of tea.
Happy hump day ❤️ Get yourself a little (or big) pick-me-up from Tru! These GALLON bubble teas make the perfect workout buddy, fashion accessory, family dessert, or simply a mid-week binge 🤤 Choose between Tru Milk Tea and Double Roasted Milk Tea, comes with a FREE cup full of brown sugar tapioca. Available for takeout + delivery at our Chinatown location 🔥 #trutea
So far one satisfied customer has even made a sort of workout video featuring his own personal gallon of milk tea, and another served their jug alongside a Sunday hotpot feast.
Their Tru Milk Tea and Double Roasted Milk Tea are both available by the gallon for takeout via phone or Snappy, or delivery via F.O.D. The gallons cost $39.99 each.
National Bubble Tea Day is coming up on April 30th - the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our gallon milk tea 😲🤤 . One gallon gets you ~9 DIY cups with your preferred tapioca-to-milk tea ratio (swipe ⬅️ for video) 👏 Show us your creations & celebrations by tagging us 🎉 #trutea #gallonmilktea . 📸@foodwitherin
You can also still get their regular teas if you don't think you're up to finishing the jug. Some other tea companies around the world have come up with the idea to sell milk tea by the gallon pre-pandemic, but this concept comes in especially handy right now.
