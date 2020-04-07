Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
easter chocolate delivery

25 Easter chocolate and basket delivery options in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Easter chocolate and basket delivery in Toronto can help make the holiday more normal this year, or at least sweeter. Producers both large and small have all kinds of bunnies, eggs and pastel treats on offer that you can get brought to your doorstep.

Here are some options for Easter chocolate and basket delivery in Toronto.

Lindt

The usual bunnies, carrots, eggs and other items like chocolate chicks can be ordered online from this well-known chocolatier.

Hype Food Co.

This allergen-friendly restaurant is doing bunny and egg versions of their cookie decorating kits for delivery for Easter.

Rahier

Get the most presentable Easter cakes and baskets delivered from this patisserie.

Sweet Escapes

Order online for delivery of cookies shaped like carrots and bunnies as well as mini egg cookies from this patisserie.

Four Sweets Cookies

Gift boxes, activity baskets, bunny cakes, cookie decorating kits and chocolate chip mini egg cookies are available from this business.

Morning Parade 

You can order slices or a whole pan of mini egg blondies online from this cafe.

Soma

This chocolatier is delivering orders of gourmet Easter offerings like chocolate bunnies and penguins to homes within Toronto.

Chocosol

Spring bunnies are available to order online from this bean-to-bar chocolate maker.

CXBO

The shipping deadline has passed for this artisanal chocolatier, but you can still order disco bunnies and disco eggs online for curbside pickup.

Douce France

Contact this chocolate maker for delivery of all manner of chocolate eggs plus chocolate bunnies, pandas and chickens.

Delight

Peanut butter caramel Easter eggs, bunny and rooster lollies, chocolate eggs hand-wrapped in foil and lots of other chocolate hens, bunnies and eggs are available for delivery from this chocolate store.

Stubbe

Painted eggs and chocolate bunnies can be ordered online through this chocolate shop.

Nadege

Chocolate sheep, rabbits, squirrels and eggs can be ordered for delivery from this renowned macaron maker.

Monde du Chocolat

Some of the fanciest chocolate Easter eggs you've ever seen can be shipped by this chocolate maker.

Mary's Brigadeiro

Snap up an Easter egg filled with delicious brigadeiros of different varieties from this chocolatier online.

Laura Secord

This big name chocolate shop delivers all manner of bunnies, hens, eggs and gummy kabobs.

Hummingbird Chocolate

This craft chocolate maker has chocolate bunnies available to be shipped.

Purdy's

The Easter shipping deadline has passed for this popular chocolate store, but you can order their Easter gift sets, baskets, boxes and much more for curbside pickup.

The Chocolateria

Chocolate eggs and bunnies are available for local delivery from this small shop.

Gouter by RA

Order milk or dark chocolate eggs and bunnies from this patisserie through Uber Eats.

The Candy Bar

Easter candy from brands like Rogers, Cadbury and Maltesers can be ordered for delivery from this popular candy shop.

Squish

Bunny bars, party peeps and all other kinds of funky Easter options can be shipped by this gummy candy company.

Short and Sweet

Call or DM to get items like Creme Egg pie and cookie sammies delivered from this bakery.

Sweet Flour

Toronto delivery is available for items like Easter cupcakes, cookies and decorating kits from this business.

Delysees

Get an Easter box of seven holiday cakes delivered to you within Toronto from this gourmet shop.

