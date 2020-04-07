25 Easter chocolate and basket delivery options in Toronto

Easter chocolate and basket delivery in Toronto can help make the holiday more normal this year, or at least sweeter. Producers both large and small have all kinds of bunnies, eggs and pastel treats on offer that you can get brought to your doorstep.

Here are some options for Easter chocolate and basket delivery in Toronto.

The usual bunnies, carrots, eggs and other items like chocolate chicks can be ordered online from this well-known chocolatier.

This allergen-friendly restaurant is doing bunny and egg versions of their cookie decorating kits for delivery for Easter.

Get the most presentable Easter cakes and baskets delivered from this patisserie.

Order online for delivery of cookies shaped like carrots and bunnies as well as mini egg cookies from this patisserie.

Gift boxes, activity baskets, bunny cakes, cookie decorating kits and chocolate chip mini egg cookies are available from this business.

You can order slices or a whole pan of mini egg blondies online from this cafe.

This chocolatier is delivering orders of gourmet Easter offerings like chocolate bunnies and penguins to homes within Toronto.

Spring bunnies are available to order online from this bean-to-bar chocolate maker.

The shipping deadline has passed for this artisanal chocolatier, but you can still order disco bunnies and disco eggs online for curbside pickup.

Contact this chocolate maker for delivery of all manner of chocolate eggs plus chocolate bunnies, pandas and chickens.

Peanut butter caramel Easter eggs, bunny and rooster lollies, chocolate eggs hand-wrapped in foil and lots of other chocolate hens, bunnies and eggs are available for delivery from this chocolate store.

Painted eggs and chocolate bunnies can be ordered online through this chocolate shop.

Chocolate sheep, rabbits, squirrels and eggs can be ordered for delivery from this renowned macaron maker.

Some of the fanciest chocolate Easter eggs you've ever seen can be shipped by this chocolate maker.

Snap up an Easter egg filled with delicious brigadeiros of different varieties from this chocolatier online.

This big name chocolate shop delivers all manner of bunnies, hens, eggs and gummy kabobs.

This craft chocolate maker has chocolate bunnies available to be shipped.

The Easter shipping deadline has passed for this popular chocolate store, but you can order their Easter gift sets, baskets, boxes and much more for curbside pickup.

Chocolate eggs and bunnies are available for local delivery from this small shop.

Order milk or dark chocolate eggs and bunnies from this patisserie through Uber Eats.

Easter candy from brands like Rogers, Cadbury and Maltesers can be ordered for delivery from this popular candy shop.

Bunny bars, party peeps and all other kinds of funky Easter options can be shipped by this gummy candy company.

Call or DM to get items like Creme Egg pie and cookie sammies delivered from this bakery.

Toronto delivery is available for items like Easter cupcakes, cookies and decorating kits from this business.

Get an Easter box of seven holiday cakes delivered to you within Toronto from this gourmet shop.