Customer throws tantrum inside Toronto restaurant after being told he can't pay cash

In order to slow the spread of germs and fight against the COVID-19 virus, several businesses in Toronto have stopped accepting cash payments.

But one customer was particularly angered by the news that he wouldn't be able to pay cash at the Church and Wellesley location of Hero Certified Burgers, so he proceeded to throw a violent tantrum.

Carlo Carlucci, the owner of the location, said the individual called before coming in to ask if they'd accept cash. And when an employee told him they wouldn't, he threatened to come in and break a window.

The individual arrived at the restaurant several minutes later, read the sign that indicates that only contactless payment methods are being accepted, and proceeded to react angrily.

Security video footage from the incident shows the individual picking up a chair and throwing it at the window twice, though it miraculously doesn't shatter.

This is how a customer reacted at Hero Certified Burgers when they were told they can't pay cash 😲 #Toronto #HeroCertifiedBurgers pic.twitter.com/FHniMpUf1u — blogTO (@blogTO) April 1, 2020

The video also shows the individual coming extremely close to the employees and kicking a garbage can.

According to Carlucci, the individual also threatened to kill the employees several times.

He said they quickly called the police immediately after the incident, but no one ever showed up.

"He damaged the walls as they are drywall [and] they got dents," Carlucci said. "One of the chairs he threw was broken."

Carlucci said his staff are now incredibly scared to come to work, and understandably so.

Since businesses began forgoing cash payments in favour of contactless methods due to COVID-19, the Bank of Canada has warned that this could unfairly disadvantage those experiencing homelessness and anyone without access to a credit or debit card.

In light of this, popular Toronto restaurant Pizza Gigi has come up with the solution of regularly disinfecting all incoming cash instead.