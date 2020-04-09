Chicken wholesaler is now doing contactless delivery to Toronto homes

If there's one thing you want to avoid during this germ-wary era of COVID-19, it's going to the grocery store to buy raw chicken.

Thankfully a Toronto poultry supplier is now offering safe, contactless delivery of all things chicken, from breasts to legs, souvlaki, chicken shawarmas and — wait for it — chicken nuggets (the perfect quarantine snack) straight to your home.

The company DD Poultry, which has been supplying Ontario restaurants for 20 years, is now doing online ordering, so you don't have to trek to the grocery store for your chicken needs.

D&D Poultry is committed to keeping our customers, employees and families safe and healthy by introducing contactless deliveries at our plant or your home delivery.https://t.co/irZ0Irp1zQ pic.twitter.com/bwjA7vYFjc — D&D Poultry 🐓 (@DDPoultry) March 26, 2020

DD now allows customers to scroll through their chicken products online, pay through e-transfer, and have their goods delivered straight to the porch, without needing to interact with the delivery person.

The company drives to homes across the GTA, and everything arrives frozen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on the timing you choose.

They even offer chicken that's already been cooked, like halal chicken tenders or fajita Cajun breast strips.

The service is especially helpful for those quarantining with big groups of people, since they offer bundle packages that will cover hte whole family, and 17-litre bottles of olive oil.

If you've got a big enough freezer to store it, why not get a five-box BBQ package of chicken to hold you down during quarantine?