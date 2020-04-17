Eat & Drink
roywoods toronto

Caribbean restaurant just fed dinner to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

Restaurants all over the city have been stepping up and providing free meals to healthcare workers since the pandemic first began, and a beloved Caribbean joint is the latest in Toronto to participate in the good deed. 

Roywoods, a Caribbean restaurant with three locations in Toronto, posted on Instagram Friday that they donated 60 free meals to workers at St. Michael’s Hospital yesterday as thanks for their hard work during these difficult times. 

"Yesterday we prepared 60 dinners for the doctors and nurses of St. Michael's Hospital," they wrote in the caption.

"We hope this act of kindness helps inspire others to do the same."

The restaurant wrote that while they chose St. Michael's for their random act of kindness, residents can choose a grocery store, a family member, a friend or an elderly neighbour for their own. 

They also said it's important to remember how fortunate many of us are in times like these, and to try our best to help those who aren't quite as lucky.

"Let us fortunate ones remember we have the power to positively influence the lives of those less fortunate whether it be with a donation, a meal or even a phone call," they said.

"Toronto is a special place filled with many charitable people so let’s work together everyone."

They added that anyone interested in donating a dinner to a person,  a company or even St. Michael’s Hospital can simply shoot them a direct message. 

