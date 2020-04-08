Indian online grocery store does delivery and contactless pickup in Toronto

Apniroots online grocery delivery is what you need for Indian groceries in Toronto and Mississauga.

Grocery delivery services are absolutely booming right now — but let's be real, when you need to stock up on frozen paratha and gulab jamun, not all delivery services in Toronto are made equal.

Canada's first online Indian and Pakistani grocery store, Apniroots, is the virtual one-stop shop Desi staples.

The company first launched in Toronto in 2017, and are now getting slammed with orders, thanks to the fact they offer a staggering list of products, many which you can't find on the Metro or Loblaws sites.

Aside from basics like eggs, milk, fruits, and veggies (and even that selection is impressive with less common products like chikoo), Apniroots' stock runs the gamut with ghee, all types of chutneys, packs organic toor dal, masala, frozen samosas, banana chips — the list goes on.

And if you don't know how to cook Indian food, don't worry: they offer ready-to-eat meals like masala dosas and pao bhaji.

They've even started delivering beauty and health products like hot waxes and henna shampoos from massive Indian brands like Dabur.

If this quarantine lasts all the way until November — let's really hope it doesn't — they'll even have you covered for Diwali, with things like sparklers and 4-packs of diyas.

Apniroots delivers to Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton, from Monday to Sunday between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you spend more than $100, delivery is free. Place your order before noon that day and you'll get your groceries the same day, on a first-come first-serve basis.

You can also arrange a contactless pick up at 1201 Britannia Rd. West in Missisauga.