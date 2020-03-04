People in Toronto are scrambling to get White Claw from their local LCBOs

Like it or not, White Claw has finally arrived in Toronto, and all the city's thirstiest basic bitches are salivating.

An exclusive pre-sale event took place at the LCBO at Front and Spadina where Torontonians could get their first taste of a ready to drink cocktail tastemakers have been comparing to an alcoholic LaCroix.

White Claw began shipping to stores on March 1st. Check in with your local liquor store on exact timing and availability! It is also available for purchase online at https://t.co/BdmzaDUE5l https://t.co/3hE23fAkXd — White Claw Hard Seltzer Canada (@whiteclawcanada) March 4, 2020

The product that's become a cult favourite and even inspired tattoos rolled out in LCBOs across Ontario as of March 1, though the vagueness of this commitment has some customers wondering when White Claw will show up at their neighbourhood LC.

Apparently my lcbo finally got white claw. They open in 37 minutes do you think I can get approved for a loan in that time — ♡S̟hel♡🦄🍻♈️ (@vannykills92) March 4, 2020

If White Claw hasn't turned up yet at the closest store to you, and you can't stand the wait, it's also available for purchase online.

Okay I feel like @WhiteClaw scammed us in Canada?? The Canadian version is very obviously missing the juice concentrate in all versions. 🙅‍♀️ #WhiteClaw #toronto pic.twitter.com/ph36Ccjsvf — jmilly ⭕️ (@jaymeemilli) February 29, 2020

It's worth noting that the popular drink is actually a Canadian invention, though red tape necessitated the release of White Claw in the States first — and slight changes to the formula for the Canadian version.

As for when White Claw is coming to an LCBO near you, you can use the product locator on their website or call your nearest store and find out when, specifically, they expect it to be in stock.

I’ve never been so thankful to work with someone who also works at rhe LCBO, I just woke up to a text informing me that his shop has white claw now pic.twitter.com/ZUEfKjC8Kx — 𝖈. (@cassjstn) March 4, 2020

Then you'll just have to be the first person to grab it, because it looks like despite Toronto's desire to make fun of folks for standing in line for a canned cocktail, there are plenty of people eagerly awaiting a taste.