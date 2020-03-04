Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
People in Toronto are scrambling to get White Claw from their local LCBOs

Like it or not, White Claw has finally arrived in Toronto, and all the city's thirstiest basic bitches are salivating.

An exclusive pre-sale event took place at the LCBO at Front and Spadina where Torontonians could get their first taste of a ready to drink cocktail tastemakers have been comparing to an alcoholic LaCroix. 

The product that's become a cult favourite and even inspired tattoos rolled out in LCBOs across Ontario as of March 1, though the vagueness of this commitment has some customers wondering when White Claw will show up at their neighbourhood LC.

If White Claw hasn't turned up yet at the closest store to you, and you can't stand the wait, it's also available for purchase online.

It's worth noting that the popular drink is actually a Canadian invention, though red tape necessitated the release of White Claw in the States first — and slight changes to the formula for the Canadian version. 

As for when White Claw is coming to an LCBO near you, you can use the product locator on their website or call your nearest store and find out when, specifically, they expect it to be in stock. 

Then you'll just have to be the first person to grab it, because it looks like despite Toronto's desire to make fun of folks for standing in line for a canned cocktail, there are plenty of people eagerly awaiting a taste. 

