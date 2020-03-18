Toronto restaurant is asking for help so it doesn't go out of business
A diner that's been around for nearly a decade says it's at risk of closing after all Toronto restaurants were forced to switch to delivery and take-out only after Ontario declared a state of emergency.
Uncle Betty's Diner, which sits on Yonge just north of Eglinton, has started a fundraiser to help survive the massive hit that Toronto's restaurant industry is taking thanks to coronavirus.
" This pandemic means it is only a matter of time before Uncle Betty's Diner will have to close its doors," says owner Richard Cook on the Gofundme.
We now find ourselves at crossroad in our journey. COVID-19 is putting our tradition at risk. Effective immediately Uncle Bettys Diner will close its doors. This will have an immediate impact on our business, employees and our community. An extended closure could permanently shutter this neighborhood institution/pillar. You and your families have supported us over the years. We have enjoyed serving you and being part of your celebrations with family and friends. We thank you for your business and being part of your lives. Please help our Uncle Betty’s Team through our Go Fund Me @ Don’t Let Uncle Bettys Die
"This will have an immediate impact on our business, employees and our community. An extended closure could permanently shutter this neighborhood institution."
As of Tuesday evening, the restaurant has raised $1,500 of its $38,000 goal, which restaurant says will go toward staff wages and fixed costs while Uncle Betty's stays closed.
