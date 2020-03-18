Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
uncle bettys toronto

Toronto restaurant is asking for help so it doesn't go out of business

A diner that's been around for nearly a decade says it's at risk of closing after all Toronto restaurants were forced to switch to delivery and take-out only after Ontario declared a state of emergency.

Uncle Betty's Diner, which sits on Yonge just north of Eglinton, has started a fundraiser to help survive the massive hit that Toronto's restaurant industry is taking thanks to coronavirus. 

" This pandemic means it is only a matter of time before Uncle Betty's Diner will have to close its doors," says owner Richard Cook on the Gofundme

"This will have an immediate impact on our business, employees and our community. An extended closure could permanently shutter this neighborhood institution."

As of Tuesday evening, the restaurant has raised $1,500 of its $38,000 goal, which restaurant says will go toward staff wages and fixed costs while Uncle Betty's stays closed.

