Someone in Toronto has started their own community food drive

Grocery stores remain open amidst measures to combat COVID-19, but certain shortage supplies and fears for more vulnerable folk make food security an issue for some.

In an effort help seniors and marginalized people, one of Liberty Village's most beloved convenience stores has launched its own food bank.

William Han, the owner of Liberty Convenience, started a DIY food bank at the front of his store earlier this week.

"I was inspired by many of you guys offering to help seniors and the marginalized members in Toronto," wrote Han in a Facebook post to the Liberty Village community.

"Due to hoarding and excessive buying, the food drives do not have enough food for this panicked time."

Collecting non-perishable foods from locals, Han, whose goal is to get to 10 full boxes, has offered to add an additional $50 worth of goods for every full box he gets.

As of Friday, Han has collected two full boxes, meaning an additional $100-worth of food from the convenience store.

"Elderly and people with compromised immune systems in our community have been messaging us with some requests on essentials, which [an employee] will be delivering to them directly," said Han.

The rest will be sanitized before being packaged and dropped off to a local fire station, which will then be distributed to a local food bank.

This isn't the first time Liberty Convenience has launched a food drive: for two Christmas seasons in a row, Han has been running up a food drive in both the convenience store and his other business, Green Cleaner's.