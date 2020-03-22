Eat & Drink
fish chips delivery toronto

10 restaurants for fish and chips delivery in Toronto

Fish and chips delivery in Toronto is needed during these times when many Toronto restaurants have closed due to the state of emergency. But greasy fried food always gets us through things in this city and with Easter coming up you might need to know where to get your hands on this.

Here are some options for fish and chips delivery in Toronto right now.

Kingsway Fish and Chips

Order hearty and delicious meals of fried fish and chips plus healthy salads from this Etobicoke joint through DoorDash. They've also got traditional items like meat pies, black pudding and haggis, optionally accompanied by classic mushy peas.

Hooky's

Order halibut, haddock or cod from this spot across from Trinity Bellwoods through Foodora or DoorDash. Get curly fries dipped in pepper mayo or curry sauce on the side.

Fresco's Fish and Chips

Get delivery from this Kensington Market fish shop via Uber Eats, Foodora or DoorDash. A menu way beyond seafood also includes chili, wings and can't-miss poutine.

Hamish's Kitchen

This restaurant on Lebovic in Scarborough that's been around since the 1950s is offering delivery through DoorDash on iconic "fish'n a few" as well as items like mealie puddin.

John's Fish and Chips 

This fish and chips place with Etobicoke and Donlands locations that's been around for over 35 years is on Uber Eats. Mix things up by adding some of their Greek items like saganaki or tzatziki to your order. Get seafood (including branzino) battered, grilled or breaded.

Long Branch Fish & Chips

Order through Uber Eats to grab halibut, pollock or haddock and chips from this restaurant on Lake Shore Boulevard in Etobicoke. They also do typical battered scallops and shrimp.

Halibut House 

Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats are both options for delivery from this mini-chain with locations throughout Toronto. What's great about this place is they also do breakfast in addition to fish and chips.

British Style 

Get good old fish and chips just like in jolly old England delivered from this Beaches restaurant through Skip the Dishes or DoorDash. Cod, halibut, pollock, scallops, shrimp, clams and chicken are all paired with chips on the menu here.

Queensway Fish & Chips

Grab halibut or haddock and chips from this Etobicoke restaurant on the Queensway through Uber Eats or Skip the Dishes and add on some classics like fried mushrooms, breaded scallops and clam strips for a seafood feast.

Stamp's Lane

Roncesvalles Village is home to this high end seafood restaurant that nevertheless will deliver a textbook beer battered haddock and chips meal to your door through Uber Eats.

Lead photo by

Meelan Bawjee

