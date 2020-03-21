Popular burger restaurant delivers free food to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

At a time when most of us are stuck home in our pyjamas doing not very much at all, the healthcare workers of the world are on the front lines risking their lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And that's exactly why Ozzy's Burgers decided to deliver dozens of free meals to those hard at work at Toronto Western Hospital earlier this week.

"Ozzy's Burgers appreciates all of the hard work and long hours by Ontario's hospital staff and health workers to keep everyone healthy and safe," they wrote on Instagram following the good deed.

Toronto Western Hospital is only a few blocks away from the restaurant's Kensington Market location, and photos in the Instagram post show dozens of cheeseburgers being fried up on the grill before being hand delivered to workers at the hospital.

"We personally delivered dozens of meals to Toronto Western hospital, a few blocks from our Kensington Market location, to help them keep their energy up and to thank them for all that they do," the post continues.

And Instagram users were certainly impressed by the restaurant's kind actions.

"This is awesome! Thank you guys!!!" one customer wrote.

"Respect," another said.

Ozzy's Burgers has three restaurants in the GTA, all of which are currently open for delivery and takeout.