Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ozzys burgers toronto

Popular burger restaurant delivers free food to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

At a time when most of us are stuck home in our pyjamas doing not very much at all, the healthcare workers of the world are on the front lines risking their lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

And that's exactly why Ozzy's Burgers decided to deliver dozens of free meals to those hard at work at Toronto Western Hospital earlier this week. 

"Ozzy's Burgers appreciates all of the hard work and long hours by Ontario's hospital staff and health workers to keep everyone healthy and safe," they wrote on Instagram following the good deed. 

Toronto Western Hospital is only a few blocks away from the restaurant's Kensington Market location, and photos in the Instagram post show dozens of cheeseburgers being fried up on the grill before being hand delivered to workers at the hospital. 

"We personally delivered dozens of meals to Toronto Western hospital, a few blocks from our Kensington Market location, to help them keep their energy up and to thank them for all that they do," the post continues.

And Instagram users were certainly impressed by the restaurant's kind actions. 

"This is awesome! Thank you guys!!!" one customer wrote.

"Respect," another said. 

Ozzy's Burgers has three restaurants in the GTA, all of which are currently open for delivery and takeout.

Lead photo by

ozzysburgers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular burger restaurant delivers free food to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

Popular Toronto food delivery service hiring people who've been laid off by restaurants

Ontario restaurants want permission to include beer and wine with take-out orders

A bar in Toronto has transformed into something completely different

Someone in Toronto has started their own community food drive

Signs posted outside Toronto restaurants show what the new normal is

Health officials praise Toronto bars and restaurants for near-total closure compliance

These are the grocery stores in Toronto now offering dedicated hours for seniors