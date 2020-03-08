Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
big rig toronto

Ottawa microbrewery Big Rig is opening two new locations in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It appears that in Toronto when we lose one out-of-town craft brewpub, we gain another.

Two locations where recently shuttered outposts of Quebec's 3 Brewers took up residence will soon be home to Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery, an Ottawa-based microbrewery and pub. It's the first expansion for Big Rig outside of Ottawa.

The brand's site promises "quality comfort food and award-winning craft beer," encompassing everything from IPAs to radlers to ales. The name of the restaurant pays homage to an Ottawa Senators hockey player, and two locations are already operating in Ottawa.

Renovations are underway turning former 3 Brewers locations at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga and York Boulevard in Richmond Hill into Big Rig restaurants, slated to open around mid-May.

Lead photo by

Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ottawa microbrewery Big Rig is opening two new locations in Toronto

Famous Halal food joint from New York is opening its first Toronto location

A fancy Toronto restaurant for Mediterranean food has closed

Toronto bars are staying open for two extra hours this weekend

Ambitious new Toronto restaurant shuts down after only two months

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Oye Indian, Pilot Coffee Roasters, Dzo Viet Eatery

One of Toronto's original Starbucks locations just shut down

People in Toronto are scrambling to get White Claw from their local LCBOs