Ottawa microbrewery Big Rig is opening two new locations in Toronto

It appears that in Toronto when we lose one out-of-town craft brewpub, we gain another.

Two locations where recently shuttered outposts of Quebec's 3 Brewers took up residence will soon be home to Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery, an Ottawa-based microbrewery and pub. It's the first expansion for Big Rig outside of Ottawa.

The brand's site promises "quality comfort food and award-winning craft beer," encompassing everything from IPAs to radlers to ales. The name of the restaurant pays homage to an Ottawa Senators hockey player, and two locations are already operating in Ottawa.

Renovations are underway turning former 3 Brewers locations at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga and York Boulevard in Richmond Hill into Big Rig restaurants, slated to open around mid-May.