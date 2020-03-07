Famous Halal food joint from New York is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto can never get enough halal food, so the newest restaurant coming to us from NYC should be welcomed with open arms.

The spot at 65 Duncan near Queen, where Kanga previously took up residence, will soon become home to a location of Shah's Halal Food.

The brand originated in 2005 in Richmond Hill, Queens, with one food cart at 121st and Liberty Avenue. A Long Island branch opened in 2016, and Shah's now has locations in Boston and even the UK.

They're known for gyros, sandwiches like Philly cheesesteaks, salads, and their signature white and green sauces.

This location will be the first for Toronto. Shah's could not be reached for comment as to when exactly the spot will be opening.