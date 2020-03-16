Glad Day in Toronto is giving 50% off to those struggling due to coronavirus pandemic

One particular Toronto bookstore and restaurant has always been on the front lines when it comes to supporting the vulnerable, and things are no different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glad Day is currently offering 50 per cent off food to anyone suffering financial hardships due to a loss of work because of the COVID-19 outbreak, no questions asked, though the initiative is specifically aimed at "artists, gig workers, servers."

To make things safe while still serving folks, Glad Day has immediately implemented more rigorous sanitation practices, including:

"1) Frequent sanitation of all high touch surfaces

2) Making our all-you-can-eat buffets into an all-you-can-eat menu, which will be plated in the kitchen by our staff

3) Increased spacing between tables and patrons who have not arrived together"

While Glad Day "can't offer this discount on UberEats (which we just added this week) because the cut Uber takes is so big we would be paying you to eat our food," the restaurant does have lots of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

"This is for EVERYONE experiencing a tough or uncertain money time right now. It's not limited to our LGBTQ folks or our local community," reads Glad Day's post on Facebook.

"We especially want people whose labour might not be protected/supported by the government to feel a little extra love and support here: sex workers, undocumented folks, crafters, drag performers, contractors, tip-based jobs, etc. - we see you! Remember: no questions asked."

The initiative is in place until further notice, and includes drag brunches. Since its implementation, Glad Day has also started an emergency fund for LGBTQ2S artists, performers, tip based workers and Glad Day.

Glad Day has already offered the deal on drag brunch to members of performing arts company Kehewin Native Dance Theatre, whose tour dates in Ontario and Nova Scotia had been cancelled.