the beer store social distancing

This Beer Store marks numbers on floor to show customers how to social distance

The concept of social distancing has evidently been quite difficult to understand for some, but one location of The Beer Store is telling shoppers exactly how to do it. 

Social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic means staying home as much as possible, washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, not touching your face and standing at least two metres (or six feet) away from other people.

But that last rule is easier said than done when you're trying to stock up on food at a store that's filled with people, and that's exactly why The Beer Store in Mississauga is using tape to mark where customers in line should stand. 

Photos of the store show colourful numbers taped to the floor, guiding shoppers to stand separately in each section.

the beer store social distancingThe sections are spaced out so that shoppers stand the appropriate distance from each other. It also ensures customers don't crowd the cash registers. 

the beer store social distancingSeveral other stores have also implemented measures to encourage social distancing among shoppers, including using security guards to ensure people in lines stand far apart from one another and only allowing a certain amount of people in at a time. 

Photos by

Jeremy Anderson

