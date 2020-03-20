A bar in Toronto has transformed into something completely different

Many restaurants in Toronto have pivoted to takeout and delivery in light of dine-in service being cancelled, but what of our cocktail bars? One spot in particular is making a total transformation.

Mother Cocktail Bar on Queen West near Trinity Bellwoods is turning from a bar into a pantry box delivery service.

"We are gathering suppliers from our connections and then creating the boxed based on orders so to not increase our waste," says Massimo Zitti of Mother.

"Mother and Jef Edwards from Ration Food Lab have teamed up to collaborate with Chefs and local farms to provide high quality 'pantry boxes' that can be delivered to your house or picked up at our location," reads their website.

They deliver west to Mississauga, east to Scarborough and north up to Hwy 7 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for free if your order is over $100. They request minimum orders of $40 or a service fee may apply.

They're mostly offering fresh produce like asparagus, squash, celeriac, beets, pears, corn and much more, as well as staples like eggs and milk. There are also house made items like kombucha and sourdough.

There's also an option to add a donation, which you should really do if you can afford to since this is such a fabulously creative way of dealing with a dismal situation.