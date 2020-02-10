Toronto could soon be getting legal cannabis lounges and cafes

In an attempt to offer more choice to customers and compete against the black market, the Ontario government just announced potential plans to expand the province's cannabis market.

In a news release published earlier today, the PC government said they are lauching an online consultation to ask the public, businesses, health and other stakeholders about potential new consumption venues — such as lounges and cafes — as well as special occasion permits for events such as outdoor festivals and concerts.

The government says the goal is to eventually move to an open market for retail cannabis sales.

Hey @JohnTory did you know in 1947 Toronto became the first city in Canada to permit cocktail lounges? In 2020 you should make Toronto the first Canadian city to permit cannabis lounges! — SGT (@SpennyGoodtimes) December 31, 2019

They also say the The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has received more than 700 applications for retail operator licences since Ontario announced it would open the legal cannabis market.

"Ontario continues to take a responsible approach to cannabis retail sales across Ontario, allowing private sector businesses to build a safe and convenient retail system to combat the illegal market while keeping our kids and communities safe," said Attorney General Doug Downey in a statement.

"We are asking Ontarians to share their feedback as we explore certain expanded cannabis-related business opportunities as part of our responsible approach to protecting families and communities. What we hear from the public and expert groups will help to inform possible next steps."