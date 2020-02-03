Toronto's popular spot for Filipino kamayan feasts opening a second location

Fans of eating with their hands will be excited to learn that one of the most popular purveyors of Filipino kamayan feasts is opening a brand new restaurant.

Called Pogi, the restaurant comes to us from the same people behind Tinuno. They're taking over a space on Dundas Street West, and will be undergoing renovations over the next couple weeks.

There will be no reservations, and you'll be able to order kamayan for one whereas you need a minimum of two people to order at Tinuno. They'll also be serving alcohol, and will have a greater focus on silog brunch, takeout and delivery.

Expected to seat roughly 25, the restaurant is slated to soft open on March 28.