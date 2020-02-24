Eat & Drink
pg clucks toronto

Toronto restaurant forced to close temporarily after selling out of chicken

Having an unexpectedly busy day is certainly good news for any restaurant in Toronto, but one fast food spot was so busy this past weekend that they ran out of chicken and were forced to close temporarily.

PG Clucks is known for having some of the best fried chicken in Toronto, and it seems every chicken lover in the city clued into that fact over the weekend.

The restaurant posted on their Instagram page that they had one of their busiest weekends ever, leaving them with no chicken and forcing them to close both locations for the day Monday. 

"Out of nowhere we had one of our busiest weekends ever this weekend!!!!" reads the caption on their Instagram post from earlier today. 

"Unfortunately there's no chicken left for today :( Both locations will be closed today and reopen tmrw."

The post also shows a picture of a sign on their restaurant that reads, "Sold out of chicken after an unforseen crazy busy weekend. We apologize for the closure but we will be back at our fryers tomorrow!" 

A similar message can also be found on the restaurant's website

Loyal customers of the fast food spot were disappointed to hear that they'd be closed for the day, but many were also glad to hear that the business is doing so well.

"The first time I tried your chicken, I knew this day was coming!" one Instagram user commented. "Cheers to more success and hopefully more fryers!"

"Yeah cuz you guys are literally the best chicken sandwich shop in the city so kudos," another wrote.

The original PG Clucks location is a tiny fried chicken shack located in the same building as the Royal Cinema at 610 College St., while the second is situated within the Annex Food Hall at 384 Bloor St. West. 

