Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
cafes wifi toronto

15 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto

New cafes for studying and WiFi in Toronto have energizing environments, strong coffee and reliable Internet connections to make any work session a little less painful. If you're over hitting up the same old spots for a study sesh, consider bringing the laptop to one of these more recently opened hangouts. 

Here are some new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto. 

Another Land

Rise above distraction at this second floor cafe near Yonge and Sheppard that has a menu of toasts, artisanal coffee and dreamy soundtrack. 

Project Glyph

Minimalism will keep you focused and Asian-style baked goods will keep you fed at this subterranean cafe and bakery near Yonge and Bloor. 

AM Coffee Studio

Boost your brain power by combining a study session with moment at this yoga studio and cafe in Roncesvalles Village serving healthy salads.

project glyph

Project Glyph might lack in natural light but there's plenty of seating and desserts to fuel you through the day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Black Cat Espresso Bar

The newest Weston location of this cafe famous for its breakfast sandwiches has a ton of space and outlets that drop from the ceiling. 

San Coffee Room

Cuddle up on a couch and indulge in a signature caffeinated beverage that goes way beyond boring old coffee at this Ossington cafe. 

Barocco x Nino

Expansive surfaces are perfect for spreading out books, papers, laptops, coffees, sandwiches and pizza at this new addition to College St. that brings together a local roaster and bakery. 

rglr coffee toronto

Lots of seating and great coffee make RGLR on Annette St. a good spot to catch up on some work. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

RGLR

Beer, wine and extended weekend hours are just what's needed sometimes when deadlines loom, and you can find them all at this new Baby Point cafe.

Ninetails

Lightning fast WiFi and plenty of seating make this cafe in Koreatown with Asian influences a go-to for studying. 

Ethica Coffee Roasters

Most tables are designated as laptop-free at this industrial roastery in the Junction Triangle, so when you're done working you can move to another spot for the perfect excuse to unplug with a cappuccino.

Morning Parade

High ceilings, comfy spots to sit and refreshing mural art make this one of the best new spot in Leslieville to get work done.

Supernova Coffee

The Danforth now has this cafe where homemade baked goods fuel countless hours of staring at a laptop.

ethics coffee toronto

Ethica Coffee Roasters in the Junction Triangle comes with a post office if you need to mail a letter while you're there. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Cafe 23

This cafe on West Queen West serves chili, wraps and Montreal bagels so you don't have to contend with dry scones alone when it comes to study snacks. 

Good Neighbour Dovercourt

Lots of natural light will keep you from nodding off at one of the cutest cafes in the West Queen West area.

Lourdes Coffee

Head to Davenport and Symington to find a gritty art gallery environment and espresso that's sure to get the creative juices flowing. 

Elvy & Flo

Spacious confines, filling scratch-made food options and sunlight spilling in make this one of the most pleasant places in East Chinatown to hit the books. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Ninetails

