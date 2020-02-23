You can now get Kraft Dinner poutine in Toronto

Remember when Kraft Dinner and Smoke's Poutinerie were campaigning to team up and create the ultimate Canadian dish? Well, that dream has become a reality.

While getting Twitter users to vote online as to whether or not to go through with the collaboration and then asking them what kind of KD poutines to make may have basically been an elaborate marketing ploy, the claim that this is now Canada's national dish isn't far off.

Canada! Let's end the debate on our national dish. Thoughts on #KDPoutine? Smoke's @Poutinerie, let's collab if we get 25K votes!⁰



Canada! Mettons fin au débat sur notre plat national. Votons pour la #KDPoutine. Smoke's @Poutinerie, collaborons ensemble si on atteint 25K votes! — KD (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2019

After putting out polls asking whether Smoke's should start serving bacon mac n' cheese, mac n' cheeseburger or buffalo mac n' cheese poutine, the chain began serving all three varieties.

For extra epicness, the poutines are even topped with ketchup chips and Cool Ranch Doritos, the bacon mac topped with Forty Creek BBQ sauce.

Even though they were bound to release the creation anyway, Twitter was far from unanimous when it came to whether they thought KD poutine was a good idea.

However, this is might not even be the craziest poutine Smoke's has ever made, and somehow it's not even the only controversial poutine in Toronto.

Kraft Dinner poutine may have come to every Canadian location of Smoke's in the summer on July 15, but no time is better than the most bitter, shortest month of the year to give the stick-to-your-ribs comfort food mashup a try.