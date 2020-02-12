Popular fruit market in Toronto is closing because of rent hike

One of Kensington Market's beloved produce markets will shutter for good in several weeks' time.

Oxford Fruit, the longtime fruits and veggie store at Nassau and Augusta—an intersection where fresh produce shops once operated on all four corners—will close up shop after operating there since 1996.

Yet another business in the market to fall victim to rising rent, the Kensington staple owned by Ah Tee Ng meets the end of its lease at the end of March.

I just found out that Oxford Fruit, a pillar of Kensington Market, run by Mrs. Ng for 25 years--- cannot afford skyrocketing rent when their lease is up. They will be forced out by March. It's a sad, maddening day in a city losing its soul to gentrification. What can be done? pic.twitter.com/SnuEgEuWug — Sook-Yin Lee (@sookyinlee) February 12, 2020

The impending closure of Oxford Fruit means more than the loss of fresh produce and the cash-only juice bar: a summertime go-to for mango and banana smoothies or veggie mixes.

It also marks the final days of a tradition that dates back to nearly a century in Kensington, where other produce purveyors like J&J Fruit Market and Joe's Fruit Market (where Dolce Gelato now sits) operated for years.

Long gone are the days of Joe the Orange Man. It was also recently announced that another iconic Kensington storefront on Augusta, Big Fat Burrito, will be closing thanks to rent hikes.