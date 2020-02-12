Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oxford fruit toronto

Popular fruit market in Toronto is closing because of rent hike

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Kensington Market's beloved produce markets will shutter for good in several weeks' time. 

Oxford Fruit, the longtime fruits and veggie store at Nassau and Augusta—an intersection where fresh produce shops once operated on all four corners—will close up shop after operating there since 1996.

Yet another business in the market to fall victim to rising rent, the Kensington staple owned by Ah Tee Ng meets the end of its lease at the end of March. 

The impending closure of Oxford Fruit means more than the loss of fresh produce and the cash-only juice bar: a summertime go-to for mango and banana smoothies or veggie mixes. 

It also marks the final days of a tradition that dates back to nearly a century in Kensington, where other produce purveyors like J&J Fruit Market and Joe's Fruit Market (where Dolce Gelato now sits) operated for years. 

Long gone are the days of Joe the Orange Man. It was also recently announced that another iconic Kensington storefront on Augusta, Big Fat Burrito, will be closing thanks to rent hikes. 

Lead photo by

Ryan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular fruit market in Toronto is closing because of rent hike

50 restaurants in Toronto with breathtaking interior design

Toronto is looking to crack down on hookah smoking again

One of Toronto's most iconic Chinese restaurants is closing after 59 years

Drake's restaurant Pick 6ix has permanently shut down

Toronto could soon be getting legal cannabis lounges and cafes

Starbucks has opened its first pick-up location in Toronto and it's already controversial

15 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto