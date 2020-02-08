Eat & Drink
fresh toronto

One of Toronto's best vegetarian restaurants is opening a new location

Goods news for those who love burgers and onion rings: one of the best vegetarian restaurants in town is opening up a new spot.

Fresh will be adding another location to their roster at Sherway Gardens.

This will be the sixth Toronto location for the vegetarian chain. They also have one satellite location in Los Angeles.

An opening date for Fresh at Sherway Gardens has not yet been announced. 

Jesse Milns at Fresh

