One of Toronto's best vegetarian restaurants is opening a new location
Goods news for those who love burgers and onion rings: one of the best vegetarian restaurants in town is opening up a new spot.
Fresh will be adding another location to their roster at Sherway Gardens.
💚 TODAY’S THE DAY, TORONTO! 💚 We’re SO excited to announce the location of our newest Fresh... 🥁🥁🥁 FRESH AT SHERWAY! 👏🎉🤩 That’s right! We’re opening a BRAND NEW STORE at @CFSherway this year! 🇨🇦 Stay tuned for TONS of sneak peeks and exciting announcements as we get closer to our opening date 🙌 If you guessed correctly on our previous post, check your DM’s to see if you’re the winner of our contest! 🎉 If you’ve seen our teasers in @CFSherway, post a picture and tag us @freshrestaurants for a chance to be invited to our opening party! 🤩 Sherway, are you ready to get #Fresh? 🌱
This will be the sixth Toronto location for the vegetarian chain. They also have one satellite location in Los Angeles.
An opening date for Fresh at Sherway Gardens has not yet been announced.
Jesse Milns at Fresh
