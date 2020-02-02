These 5 restaurants in Toronto only do food delivery to your home

Delivery-only restaurants in Toronto are not only devoid of seating, you actually can't visit them in person at all. With virtual restaurants becoming more and more popular, it's no surprise there are now options available for delivery exclusively online.

Here are some delivery-only restaurants in Toronto.

Those seeking hummus, labneh and falafel as well as options for building your own bowl can turn to this delivery only Middle Eastern kitchen.

If dumplings are what you're after, order from this service that serves them exclusively. Eight kinds include meat, seafood and veggie varieties.

This virtual food hall gives diners the chance to order from several top restaurants outside of their normal delivery range, such as Pai and The Carbon Bar.

This concept represents a whopping 11 delivery-only options for everything from perogies to Greek to shawarma to poutine.

Halal and gluten-free options as well as breakfast, pasta, fried chicken and salads are all available 24/7 from this beast of an online delivery source.