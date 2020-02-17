Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
cannabis cocktails toronto

You can soon drink cocktails made with cannabis in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Bringing cannabis and cocktails together in Toronto can feel far off, especially seeing as edibles were just recently legalized.

But next week, you'll be able to give weed cocktails a try at a special event. Dope Cocktails is being put on by Drink Inc. Events at Jam Factory, and it'll give cocktail enthusiasts the chance to sample nine non-alcoholic beverages containing various volumes of THC and CBD.

Professional mixologists will be whipping up drinks like a Pink Panther Margarita, CBD Mojito, Canna Colada, Milk & Cookies or Pineapple Express, and will be able to answer any questions guests may have.

Tickets are $135, which includes admission to the event with art installations and a DJ, all nine cocktails, and two food items by Food Dudes. Additional food items will be available for purchase.

It all goes down on February 20 at 5 p.m., so snap up some tickets for the first event of this kind in Toronto if drinking your cannabis appeals to you.

