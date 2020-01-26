Toronto's bar above a train station has closed

A bar above a train station that you probably rushed past on your way to a sports game or to catch a GO bus has quietly closed.

UPstairs Lounge above the UP Express stop in the SkyWalk area next to Union Station was actually the first and only licensed establishment basically inside the train station when it opened.

Now, Amano, Union Chicken and Wvrst in the station itself all serve booze, and a food court just below them serves all the takeout options you could ever dream of. Perhaps that made $9 pretzels and Mill Street beer under bright lighting seem a little stale.

"In the meantime, while we look at other potential opportunities, the lounge is available to UP Express customers to work or relax or use the UP WiFi. Balzac's is also available in the station for food and beverages," said a Metrolinx senior spokesperson, who confirmed the lounge closed on December 31.