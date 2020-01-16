The OCS is already sold out of all cannabis-infused edibles released today

The Ontario Cannabis Store announced yesterday that 70 new cannabis products tested by Health Canada, including edibles, would be available for online purchase as of 9 a.m. this morning — but if you're only learning of this news now then it's already too late to buy any.

Just 15 minutes after the wide variety of edible products went on sale online this morning, they were almost entirely sold out.

Demand for edibles at 9 a.m. broke the website, and only 5 products or so were left after just 15 minutes.#ottnews https://t.co/jUkKvjngMd — Maddy Eisenberg (@maddyeisenberg) January 16, 2020

The only edible product still in stock on the OCS website hours after being released was a Vanilla Rooibos CBD Tea, and even that eventually went out of stock.

Edibles became legal to buy/sell in Ontario today, so I got cookies and some spearmint candies to try! I really wanted some gummies but they sold out less then 10 mins after they were listed.



Best part is, I asked my boss, and he gave the okay to have them shipped to work 😂 — 🌈 Tricia (@tricia_16__) January 16, 2020

Products released today include cannabis-infused chocolates, cookies, gummies, mints, tea and vapes. A total of 21 edible products and 50 vape products were available as of 9 a.m.

And, unsurprisingly, customers were frustrated and disappointed to go online and discover that these products were all gone practically immediately after being released.

lol the OCS is already sold out of all the new edibles that were added this morning pic.twitter.com/h2hSKLPPRB — Lauren Strapagiel 🦇 (@laurenstrapa) January 16, 2020

On top of so many products selling out, OCS customers are also complaining that the website was crashing and glitching as so many flocked to the site to try and order the new products.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (@ONCannabisStore) is now live with its Cannabis 2.0 product lineup. The website shows 50 vape products and 21 edibles for sale, however, the website is crashing, likely due to high demand. pic.twitter.com/fjE6GCcM7y — David George-Cosh (@itsdgc) January 16, 2020

To many Ontario cannabis users, these OCS issues are likely reminiscent of when the website initially launched and started selling products last April.

For months the website was glitchy and slow, and new products were consistently being released and selling out soon after.

It only took several months for the OCS to figure out how to effectively sell dried cannabis to pot smokers in the province, so here's hoping edibles are more widely available by the time spring rolls around.