Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 53 minutes ago
edibles ontario

The OCS is already sold out of all cannabis-infused edibles released today

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 53 minutes ago
The Ontario Cannabis Store announced yesterday that 70 new cannabis products tested by Health Canada, including edibles, would be available for online purchase as of 9 a.m. this morning — but if you're only learning of this news now then it's already too late to buy any. 

Just 15 minutes after the wide variety of edible products went on sale online this morning, they were almost entirely sold out. 

The only edible product still in stock on the OCS website hours after being released was a Vanilla Rooibos CBD Tea, and even that eventually went out of stock. 

Products released today include cannabis-infused chocolates, cookies, gummies, mints, tea and vapes. A total of 21 edible products and 50 vape products were available as of 9 a.m.

And, unsurprisingly, customers were frustrated and disappointed to go online and discover that these products were all gone practically immediately after being released. 

On top of so many products selling out, OCS customers are also complaining that the website was crashing and glitching as so many flocked to the site to try and order the new products. 

To many Ontario cannabis users, these OCS issues are likely reminiscent of when the website initially launched and started selling products last April.

For months the website was glitchy and slow, and new products were consistently being released and selling out soon after. 

It only took several months for the OCS to figure out how to effectively sell dried cannabis to pot smokers in the province, so here's hoping edibles are more widely available by the time spring rolls around. 

