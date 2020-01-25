Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bqm toronto

A popular Toronto burger chain has now closed all of its locations

A burger chain in Toronto that once had locations on King West, Queen West, Roncesvalles, Riverside and Ossington appears to have finally shuttered their last remaining location.

BQM, which stands for Burger Shoppe Quality Meats, has closed their Ossington location, the only restaurant still open for the chain. As the name suggests, the menu was focused on epic burgers and craft beer, and this particular location boasted a sweet patio.

A post on Instagram indicates that the last day for the restaurant was December 29, 2019.

According to the manager of the Ossington location for eight years, "The owner wanted to move on from the restaurant world after 12 years of doing it, which is the reason he sold the business and moved on to his next career."

The BQM location on Queen West was replaced by Stelvio, which has since been converted into another Italian restaurant by the same team, Buono. So while burgers may be on their way out at this particular Ossington spot, something else great could be on its way in.

Jesse Milns

