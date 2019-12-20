Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 30 minutes ago
unicorn cafe toronto

Toronto's first unicorn-themed cafe is now open

Have you ever wanted to eat unicorn-themed food while wearing a giant, cozy onesie? Regardless of your answer, you can now do just that at the Unicorn Cafe in Toronto. 

News that Toronto was getting its very first unicorn-themed cafe surfaced about a month ago, and now its doors are finally open. 

The whimsical spot is located at 561 Bloor St. West, which previously housed Chopstick on Bloor

The cafe sells a variety of unicorn-themed Asian food, desserts and coffee, most of which is Japanese. 

Customers are even provided with complimentary unicorn onesies when they first enter the restaurant, ensuring that everything in the cafe is unicorn-themed — even the people. 

The interior is covered in pastel pinks, purples and blues and the walls are adorned with unicorn-themed images. Colourful unicorn stables offer an alternative and adorable spot to sit and enjoy your meal. 

The Unicorn Cafe is owned by the same people who brought Toronto the Poop Cafe, so it's clear they know how to run with a theme and do it right. 

