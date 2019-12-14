Toronto BBQ joint is now offering All You Can Eat every day of the week

Eat & Drink
A Toronto BBQ joint is now offering all you can eat deals seven days a week.

Blackjack BBQ is doing a different special for a different price every day, all day, all you can eat. 

Mondays are mac n' cheese for $15, Tuesdays are wings for $19, and all weekend long it's a fried chicken and waffles extravaganza for just 15 bucks. The deals are available at both their Leslieville and Mississauga locations.

It's not just plain mac or wings either: for mac n' cheese you get your choice of buffalo chicken, three cheese, or bacon and parm, and for wings you can go with smoky, buffalo or dry rub. 

The other daily specials are Southern fried chicken, baby back ribs and pulled pork sliders. They also do live entertainment on weekends, so come for the chicken n' waffles and stay for the show. 

