One of Toronto's swankiest French restaurants is closing

Au revoir, La Société.

INK Entertainment just announced that its gorgeous French bistro and bar on Bloor Street will be no more as of 2020, with its last full night of service being this New Year's Eve.

Launched in 2011, La Société burst onto the Toronto restaurant scene as a local celebrity hot spot of sorts, located right in the middle of the city's swish Mink Mile.

The posh, Paris-inspired space at 131 Bloor Street West has played host not only to thousands of private diners, but to a wide array of upscale industry events over the past eight years.

Year one was so successful for La Sociéte, in fact, that INK expanded the brand to Montreal.

No plans have yet been announced regarding the closure of the brand's Quebec location, but La Société Toronto will officially move along to make way for a new INK project.

"We have had an amazing tenure on Bloor Street with La Société,” said the company's CEO, Charles Khabouth, in a press release announcing the closure on Wednesday.

"We attribute this lifespan to our talented chefs, staff, and of course our loyal customers. The city is evolving, as are we, and we think Toronto is ready for what we have coming."

La Société will best be remembered for its inventive French fare, luxe interiors and enormous, Insta-worthy stained-glass ceiling.