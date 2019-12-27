The top 5 new restaurants in Mississauga

New restaurants in Mississauga have hit the city with freshly grilled seafood, piping hot manakeesh, and hand-pulled noodles. When you're done trying out all the vendors at the Square One's new Food District, You can eat your way through Lanzhou, the Mediterranean, and India—all without heading west of Meadowvale.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Mississauga.

For butterflied sea bream and Egyptian po'boys, head to this seafood on Dixie Road, especially on weekends, when the place carries 12 different types of fresh marine treats, just waiting to be cooked to order.

It's Middle Eastern flatbread galore at this bakery on Erin Mills Parkway, which makes all its bread in a wood and gas oven. It's also probably one of the only spots in city to get falafel on an open-faced manakeesh.

Brand new to the Heartland Town Centre is Canada's first location of the Indian franchise with locations in Qatar and the U.K. They're cooking up tandoori paneer, roti, basmati, and super fun mocktails.

What started as a tiny stall serving Yemeni mandi has recently expanded to a full-fledged restaurant just down the street on Dundas West. Their slow-roasted meat and rice is still as tasty as ever.

The Chinese art of kneading, whipping, and stretching noodles to order has hit Square One 's food court (not to be confused with the Food District) via this Montreal-based brand. Their beef noodle soup is not to be missed.