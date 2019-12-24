The top 5 new restaurants on King St. West

New restaurants on King West continue to impress in this neighbourhood known for its food and nightlife. French, vegetarian and Latin American cuisines all have new representation along this street that's more lively than ever.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on King West.

This wine bar opened up this year with a menu of ham plates and duck, and even does brunch service.

Claudio Aprile has done it again with this slick new spot serving ceviche and robata grilled items alongside bold cocktails.

Vegetarians who love Middle Eastern cuisine have likely gained a new favourite in this recently opened restaurant that does sharing plates and also has a cafe.

Indulge in sea bream and tagliatelle at this French restaurant that also offers veggie dishes like beet tartare and cauliflower.

A location of a renowned Leslieville Italian restaurant by the same name popped up in this area this year serving jaw-dropping plates of pasta.