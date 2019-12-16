Toronto's retro malt shop is shutting down

Say goodbye to the soda jerk hats and one of the best milkshakes in the city: Bean and Baker Malt Shop has announced it's closing its doors for good.

Harbord Village's retro mom-and-pop malt shop will be no more by December 24, according to its owners.

Citing personal reasons (a sudden passing in the family and raising their kid), Brennan and Liezal Anderson will be closing Bean and Baker after five years running their business.

"The decision to close was not easy to make, however, it is the wisest choice for us at this time to ensure that what is most important to us remains a top priority," they wrote. "Family will always come first."

According to the Andersons, the shop—with its black-and-white checkered floors and squeaky red seats—has seen first dates that eventually led to marriage proposals, and even warranted a visit from members of the royal family.

The little diner has attracted retro enthusiasts and pie lovers alike with its homemade slices topped with ice cream and artisanal sodas, and it will be missed: it's the only spot in the city right now that feels remotely close to being in an Archie comic at all.