There's a Nordic winter festival in Toronto this weekend

What better way is there to welcome winter's recent arrival in Toronto than with a beer in hand at an outdoor Nordic festival?

Henderson Brewing Co. is hosting a free Scandinavian-themed party on November 10 that will feature a winter market, a live concert, axe-throwing, and, of course, beer.

The Junction Triangle-area brewery is celebrating their new "quietly herbaceous" and mildly sweet Nordic Lager, which is a collaboration with Jacobsen, Carlsberg's specialty beer line from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The brews will be flowing, along with warm Lingonberry drinks. Music will be provided by alternative Icelandic-Canadian musician Lindy Vopnfjörð, DJ BJöRN, and the Liam Kearny Show.

Nordic provisions abound, with smørrebrød (Danish sandwiches) from Drake Commissary and Scandinavian-style hot dogs from Kung Fu Dawg.

The market will offer beer-infused baked goods and jams, plant-based skin care, and more from cool local brands like Pom Knitwear, Lou-Lou's Flower Truck, Taran Marlow Jewellery, Mind Your Bees Wraps, Malty and Hoppy Delicacy, and Three Inches High.

You can also take part in a slew of Scandinavian crafts and games. The first 150 people who show up to the all-ages event will also stay extra warm with a free Jacobsen x Henderson Nordic Lager toque.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday and runs until 7 p.m. at Henderson Brewing, 128A Sterling Rd.