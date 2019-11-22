Popular neighbourhood cafe in Toronto suddenly closes
A popular neighbourhood hangout near Roncesvalles and Dundas has suddenly shuttered, and it seems everyone is sad to see them go.
Gloria Cafe opened a few years back at 478 Roncesvalles Ave, and its quaint and charming interior made all those who entered feel welcome.
Sadly, Gloria is no more.
Cafe owner Bryan Sherry posted about the closure on the cafe's Instagram profile Thursday.
Personally, I would have chosen a different style of wrapping paper, for something as special as this cafe. But, at least the brown paper still gives off a bit of a classic vibe, which I can appreciate. This was not a choice yesterday, and admittedly it came as a surprise. I’m very sorry to announce that the shop door is locked for good. It’s a decision that I do not agree with. But, after much reflection today, I am choosing to accept. The last year was a major challenge. One that I was willing to take on because I built and believe in my business. Thank you to my suppliers who gave me some leeway in certain months to help get by. Thank you to my close friends & my family who supported me along the way. It’s been a truly unique experience, with each day feeling more significant than the last. I loved all my staff and want to send a special thank you to Rebecca, Janelle, Annick, Cameron, Sebastian, Lily, Ruby, Marine, Tim, Erin, Jayme and Hyunjin. It’s been almost four years since I opened, and I want to thank everyone who has ever stepped foot in this place, for giving it a chance, for being great customers, for keeping life interesting and really supporting this project. I’ll really miss serving you all. With love, Bryan (aka G-L-O-R-I-A) ❤️
"I’m very sorry to announce that the shop door is locked for good," he wrote.
"It’s a decision that I do not agree with. But, after much reflection today, I am choosing to accept."
Sherry went on to explain that the previous year had been quite challenging, and he thanked all those who helped him get by including suppliers who provided much-needed leeway and friends and family who offered unwavering support.
"It’s been a truly unique experience, with each day feeling more significant than the last," he said.
Judging by the comments on the post, it's clear the cafe's customers are sad to see it go.
"So sad to hear this! Such great memories of living down the street and popping in," one Instagram user wrote.
"Going to miss the coffee, the sandwiches, and the convos. Wish you luck and success in this new chapter ," another said.
Sherry also went on to thank the cafe's many staff members.
"It’s been almost four years since I opened, and I want to thank everyone who has ever stepped foot in this place, for giving it a chance, for being great customers, for keeping life interesting and really supporting this project," Sherry wrote.
"I’ll really miss serving you all."
Hector Vasquez
