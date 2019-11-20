Swiss chocolate shop Laderach Chocolatier Suisse opening its first Toronto location

Calling all chocolate lovers! Toronto is about to get our first location of a renowned Swiss chocolate shop, and the opening is going to be grand.

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse will have a Grand Opening Ceremony on December 4 at 12 p.m. at their first-ever North American location in the Eaton Centre.

The ceremony will include a "Swiss parade," a welcoming ceremony with the Läderach family including World Champion Chocolatier Elias Läderach and an opportunity to try fresh chocolate.

Läderach has been operating for nearly 60 years and is the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland. They're known for their "FrischSchoggi" (fresh chocolate) barks as well as fancy bonbons.