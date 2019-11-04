Hershey's just opened a bake lab in Toronto where you can make your own cookies

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to look forward to our next excuse for a sugar binge: the holidays.

If you're a fan of chocolate and fresh-baked cookies (who isn't?), then you'll love Toronto's new Hershey's Kitchens, which opened today in the PATH.

The pop-up, the first of its kind in Canada, offers takeaway seasonal sweets like stuffed cookies, hot chocolate, cookie cupcakes and more. It also allows cookie lovers to customize their own baked goods.

Customers who have two minutes to spare can have a more unique and interactive cookie experience by selecting their preferred dough and Hershey's chocolate mix-ins for their own personalized treats.

The multinational chocolate manufacturer has partnered with local cookie experts at Sweet Flour Bake Shop, which perfected the art of the two-minute cookie, to bring this delectable dream to life.

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet-tooth during your work day or commute, the cookie kitchen will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Scotia Plaza section of the path until December 24.