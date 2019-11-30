Toronto's ambitious fine dining Korean restaurant has shut down

Toronto's restaurant for Korean food made using French fine dining techniques is undergoing a metamorphosis.

Doma in Little Italy is being transformed into Boonsik by owner/chef Paul Kim. An Instagram account indicates the restaurant will soon be serving Korean street food Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bunsik generally refers to simple, low-priced eats served in Korean snack restaurants. We can always use more cheap eats in Toronto, so something along those lines sounds mighty appetizing.