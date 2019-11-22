Asian restaurant closing after just over a year in Toronto

An Asian restaurant that opened in Roncesvalles Village just slightly over a year ago has announced it'll soon be closing its doors.

Located at 403 Roncesvalles Ave., Aniq has been serving up small sharing plates with Chinese, Japanese and Korean influence since it opened in the summer of 2018.

Now, according to a notice posted on the small restaurant's storefront, its closure is imminent.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we must announce Aniq will be closing down sometime between the end of November and very early December," the notice states.

"Our intention is to share a few more good times with you all before we must lock the doors for good."

The notice also indicates that supply deliveries have officially stopped, so certain dishes and beverages may not be available during the restaurant's remaining days.

The owners of Aniq also posted about the closure on Instagram, and the comments are already filled with customers who are sad to see them go.

"No! That’s really too bad. I was singing your praises to my neighbour just last night," one Instagram user commented, to which the Aniq owners replied saying, "Thank you so much for your love. We still have about 3 weeks to closing. The schedule might be a bit different but we will serve our soul food till the finish line."

Other comments point out the restaurant's food, service and atmosphere as what they'll miss the most.

"We’ve had some good times, met some great folks and served some fantastic food but unfortunately our run has come to an end," the post states.

"We will stay open until all the food and wine are gone, so come visit us this weekend or you might miss out for good!"